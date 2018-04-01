Predators' Nick Bonino: Records multi-point night
Bonino scored a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.
It's his second straight game with a goal, but overall, Bonino hasn't been able to live up to the numbers he posted in his final season with the Penguins. However, that was to be expected after he posted 18 goals and 37 points in 2016-17 playing on the Pittsburgh third line. Bonino has remained of some value behind his career-high 14.8 shooting percentage, posting 12 goals and 25 points. Plus, he improved his rating to plus-6, and he owns a career-high 54.3 faceoff percentage.
More News
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Posts rare assist in win over Avs•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Marks scoresheet twice against Sharks•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Collects two helpers in win over Isles•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Explodes for three-point night•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Not living up to expectations in Nashville•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Chipping in offensively from third line•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...