Bonino scored a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.

It's his second straight game with a goal, but overall, Bonino hasn't been able to live up to the numbers he posted in his final season with the Penguins. However, that was to be expected after he posted 18 goals and 37 points in 2016-17 playing on the Pittsburgh third line. Bonino has remained of some value behind his career-high 14.8 shooting percentage, posting 12 goals and 25 points. Plus, he improved his rating to plus-6, and he owns a career-high 54.3 faceoff percentage.