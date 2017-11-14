Bonino (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, and he'll be an option for Tuesday's home game against the Capitals.

This is excellent news for the Predators and fantasy owners alike, as Bonino plays in all situations and he's a proven commodity in the key fantasy categories of goals and assists. However, it remains to be seen how much ice time he'll get with Kyle Turris -- who was recently acquired in the three-team trade involving Matt Duchene -- also in the mix at the center spot. Since Bonino missed the last 11 games, we have him projected for a fourth-line role with secondary power-play time while he gets his legs back.