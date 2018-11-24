Bonino scored a power-play marker -- his third goal in the last five games -- during Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Fantasy owners should also note that Bonino started the game playing in his usual spot on the third line, but was bumped up to the second unit after Kyle Turris departed after taking a hard hit from the Blues' Brayden Schenn. Bonino hasn't done much since his arrival in Nashville last season, but if this latest line assignment turns into a permanent scoring role, he may finally be in a position to start producing on a more consistent basis.