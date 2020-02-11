Predators' Nick Bonino: Sends assist Monday
Bonino contributed an assist and four shots on net in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
Bonino has posted three goals and three helpers over his last eight games. For the season, the 31-year-old center has 32 points, 94 shots, 65 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating in 55 contests. He's on track to reach the 40-point for just the second time in his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.