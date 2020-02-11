Bonino contributed an assist and four shots on net in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Bonino has posted three goals and three helpers over his last eight games. For the season, the 31-year-old center has 32 points, 94 shots, 65 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating in 55 contests. He's on track to reach the 40-point for just the second time in his career.