Predators' Nick Bonino: Slated to return Tuesday
Bonino (illness) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Bonino will get back into action after missing two games over the past weekend. The 31-year-old has produced appealing offensive upside since the All-Star break, posting eight points (three goals, five assists) across 12 games. He's expected to play in the bottom six in this cross-conference clash.
