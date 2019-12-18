Predators' Nick Bonino: Tallies game-winner
Bonino scored on his lone shot and added an assist in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.
Bonino's goal with 1:36 left in the second period gave the Predators a 4-3 lead and help up as the game-winner. It was his team-leading 13th goal in 33 games, a rate of production buoyed greatly by a career-best shooting percentage (19.4 percent). Bonino has been a consistent source of offense all season long, going as many as three consecutive games without a point only once.
