Bonino scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Bonino ended a four-game mini slump with the tally Monday. He's at 18 goals, 35 points, 100 shots and a plus-17 rating in 63 appearances. He's not likely to surge to match his career high of 49 points from 2013-14, but the 31-year-old center could still reach the 40-point threshold.