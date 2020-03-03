Predators' Nick Bonino: Tallies in blowout loss
Bonino scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.
Bonino ended a four-game mini slump with the tally Monday. He's at 18 goals, 35 points, 100 shots and a plus-17 rating in 63 appearances. He's not likely to surge to match his career high of 49 points from 2013-14, but the 31-year-old center could still reach the 40-point threshold.
