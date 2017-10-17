Predators' Nick Bonino: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Bonino (undisclosed) is projected to sit out against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
The Predators made the decision to call-up Frederick Gaudreau to provide additional forward depth in the face of Bonino's pending absence. No details have been released by Nashville regarding the nature of the 29-year-old's ailment, so it is unclear if it's related to the broken leg he suffered during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Kevin Fiala will shift over to center -- at least for Tuesday's outing -- to fill in for Bonino.
