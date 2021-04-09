Cousins scored a goal on four shots, supplied an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Cousins set up Viktor Arvidsson's first of three tallies Thursday. Later in the second period, Cousins scored to make it a 3-1 lead for the Predators as they ran away with the win. The 27-year-old forward is up to 12 points, 45 shots on goal, 31 hits, 27 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 40 games. He mostly works in a bottom-six role.