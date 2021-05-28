Cousins scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6.
Cousins opened the scoring on a feed from Erik Haula at 1:44 of the first period. The 27-year-old Cousins scored twice in four playoff games. The Ontario native had a moderately productive regular season with 18 points in 52 outings in a bottom-six role.
