Cousins recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Cousins set up Calle Jarnkrok for the Predators' first goal of the game. A couple minutes later, it appeared Cousins tallied one of his own, but it was judged that he never touched the puck on Mattias Ekholm's shot. Either way, Cousins has heated up with points in consecutive games. The 27-year-old is at seven points, 23 shots on net and 14 PIM through 21 outings, so there's not much reason for season-long fantasy managers to roster him. DFS players in need of a value pick with a power-play role could have some interest in Cousins.