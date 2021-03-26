Cousins posted an assist and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Cousins picked up his helper on Rocco Grimaldi's first of four goals at 5:34 of the first period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Cousins, who now has 10 points, 38 shots on net, 27 PIM and 27 hits through 33 outings. Playing in a bottom-six role, the 27-year-old forward isn't likely to help out much in fantasy.