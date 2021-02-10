Cousins will serve as a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Erik Haula will face the same fate. The Predators are shaking things up following back-to-back losses. Cousins posted five points through the first 12 games.
More News
-
Predators' Nick Cousins: Opens scoring with first of year•
-
Predators' Nick Cousins: Nabs first point with new team•
-
Predators' Nick Cousins: Lands two-year deal in Nashville•
-
Nick Cousins: Won't be qualified•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Cousins: Healthy scratch for Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Cousins: Gathers helper in Game 1•