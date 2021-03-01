Cousins potted a goal at the doorstep Sunday on the way to a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

In general, there isn't much opportunity for Cousins in Nashville -- his fifth team in seven years -- but he managed to track down the puck right in front of the cage for his second goal of the season as the Predators swept the two-game series against the Bluejackets. It's safe to leave Cousins on the waiver wire in the majority of season-long fantasy settings, though he makes for a decent punt play in DFS tournaments.