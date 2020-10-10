Cousins signed a two-year, $3 million deal with the Predators on Friday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Cousins scored 25 points last season with Vegas and Montreal and tallied another five assists in 17 postseason contests. The 5-foot-11 forward should immediately improve the Predators' center depth after the departure of Nick Bonino and Kyle Turris this offseason.
