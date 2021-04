Cousins provided an assist and four hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Cousins earned the secondary helper on Erik Haula's insurance tally in the third period. Through 12 games in April, Cousins has four points and 14 PIM. The bottom-six forward has amassed 14 points, 53 shots on net, 41 PIM, 42 hits and a plus-1 rating through 48 appearances this season.