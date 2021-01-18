Cousins recorded his first point in a Predators' uniform with a third-period assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Cousins expects to be a fixture on the Preds' third line this season, so his point totals this season probably won't end up turning too many heads. Still, he's been averaging roughly three more minutes in ice time compared to last season (16:40 vs. 13:31), including a healthy 2:30 on the power play, so you never know. He's worth a look in deeper formats.