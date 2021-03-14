Cousins recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
Cousins' ice time was also a very healthy 16:08, which is a significant increase from his previous five games over which he averaged just 11:15. The PP helper gives Cousins a modest two-game point scoring streak, so it will be interesting to see if he can build on this going forward.
More News
-
Predators' Nick Cousins: Garners power-play assist•
-
Predators' Nick Cousins: Impactful showing Sunday•
-
Predators' Nick Cousins: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Predators' Nick Cousins: Opens scoring with first of year•
-
Predators' Nick Cousins: Nabs first point with new team•
-
Predators' Nick Cousins: Lands two-year deal in Nashville•