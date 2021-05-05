Cousins (undisclosed) is not on the ice for pregame warmups and will not play Wednesday against Columbus, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Cousins was actually on a modest four-game, seven-point streak heading into this one. Nonetheless, he's set to miss his second game of the season, so DFS players will need to look elsewhere for sneaky fantasy value Wednesday.
