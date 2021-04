Cousins scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over Florida.

Cousins one-timed an Erik Haula centering feed 3:35 into the second period to give the Predators a 2-1 lead. The goal, Cousins' fifth of the year, proved to be the game-winner. It was just the second goal since March 11 for Cousins, who has 15 points and 41 PIM in 49 games in his first year in Nashville.