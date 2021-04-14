Cousins produced an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Cousins drew the secondary helper on Mikael Granlund's goal late in the third period. The 27-year-old Cousins has 13 points through 43 contests this season. He's added 45 shots on net, 29 PIM, 36 hits and an even plus-minus rating while mainly working in a bottom-six role.