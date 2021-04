Cousins produced an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Cousins had the secondary assist on Ryan Ellis' goal in the final minute of the second period. The 27-year-old Cousins has picked up a goal and two assists in his last three outings. For the season, the Ontario native has 16 points, 58 shots on net, 43 hits and 41 PIM in 50 appearances.