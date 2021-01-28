Cousins scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over Chicago.

Cousins led a 2-on-1 rush in the third period and looked pass before squeezing a shot through the legs of Chicago netminder Kevin Lankinen, breaking a scoreless deadlock. It also broke a six-game goal drought for Cousins, who had produced just a single assist entering the night. The first-year Predator totaled 10 goals and 15 assists in 65 games between Montreal and Vegas last season.