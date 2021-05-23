Cousins scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime win over Carolina in Game 4 on Sunday. He also had two PIM and two blocks.
Cousins put together a solid all-around performance for the Predators, and his power-play strike 3:15 into the third period -- a deflection in the slot -- knotted the game at 3-3 and eventually pushed the game into overtime. The 27-year-old had five goals and 13 assists in 52 games during the regular season.
