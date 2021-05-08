Cousins (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Hurricanes.
Cousins will miss a second consecutive game with his undisclosed injury. He'll have one more chance to get into the lineup in the regular season Monday against the Hurricanes.
