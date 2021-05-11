Cousins (undisclosed) posted an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and two shots on net in Monday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Cousins has battled injuries lately, but he has a goal and four assists in his last five contests. The 27-year-old is little more than a bottom-six option for the Predators. He's racked up 18 points, 60 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-4 rating through 52 contests this year. Cousins' slight physicality and respectable scoring could make him a solid depth selection for DFS once the playoffs are underway.