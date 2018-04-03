Predators' Niclas Westerholm: Secures entry-level deal

Westerholm inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Tuesday.

Westerholm spent the bulk of the year with the SaiPa U20 squad of the Finnish junior league, where he registered a 2.42 GAA and .926 save percentage. The undrafted netminder will likely link up with AHL Milwaukee next season in order to bring his game over to North America. Considering the Predators have had success with Finnish goalies in the past (Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros), it's not surprising to see them bring another one into the fold.