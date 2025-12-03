Predators' Nicolas Hague: Bags pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hague notched two assists, two hits, two blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.
The Predators had 13 skaters record a point, and Hague was one of two to get multiple points. He helped out on goals by Reid Schaefer and Jonathan Marchessault in this contest. Hague has earned three helpers and a plus-6 rating over his last four games, and he's at six points, 15 shots on net, 33 hits, 14 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 18 contests overall.
