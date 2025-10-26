Hague logged an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

Hague missed the first eight games of the regular season while recovering from an upper-body injury. He logged 21:11 of ice time in Saturday's contest and looks poised to play a top-four role on a regular basis for the first time in his career. He's produced no more than 17 points in any of his first six NHL campaigns, and his physical style opens him up to injuries on occasion, so there's a decent amount of risk for little reward from a fantasy perspective.