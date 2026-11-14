Hague was scratched for the seventh straight game in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

It may be nothing, but Hague not going in the lineup against his former team seems like a strong signal. Of course, the Predators have also won every game he's been out of the lineup, which isn't working in his favor. Hague has just one helper with 10 shots on net, 16 hits, 16 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 13 appearances. He'll likely need Daemon Hunt or Jayden Struble to mess up to get into the lineup, and even then, it's not a guarantee Hague would be the first choice over Ilya Lyubushkin.