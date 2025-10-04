Predators' Nicolas Hague: Lands on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hague (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Hague is still approximately 2-3 weeks away from returning to action after sustaining an injury in the Predators' first preseason contest. The defenseman will be in the mix for bottom-four minutes once healthy. Look for Nick Blankenburg to get the first chance to fill in for Hague on the blue line.
More News
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Set to miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Not suiting up Tuesday•
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Hurt after taking hit Sunday•
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Sent to Music City•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Provides helper in Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Pockets assist•