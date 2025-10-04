Hague (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Hague is still approximately 2-3 weeks away from returning to action after sustaining an injury in the Predators' first preseason contest. The defenseman will be in the mix for bottom-four minutes once healthy. Look for Nick Blankenburg to get the first chance to fill in for Hague on the blue line.