Hague signed a four-year, $22 million contract with the Predators after being acquired in a trade from the Golden Knights on Sunday in exchange for Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Colton Sissons (lower body), according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

General manager Barry Trotz is clearly trying to send a message to his locker room that this past season was unacceptable by sending away two players and acquiring Hague in the process. The 26-year-old Hague logged five goals, 12 points, 82 hits, 74 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 68 regular-season appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. The left-shot blueliner played mostly in a bottom-pairing role with the Golden Knights, but he'll almost certainly be a top-four piece with the Predators in 2025-26 and beyond.