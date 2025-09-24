Hague (upper body) is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports Wednesday.

Hague sustained the injury during Sunday's preseason game. He had five goals, 12 points, 40 PIM, 82 hits and 74 blocks across 68 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Hague's absence makes it more likely that Nick Blankenburg will start the regular season as a member of the third pairing, though Jordan Oesterle and Andreas Englund are presumably competing with Blankenburg for that spot.