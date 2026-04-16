Hague (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's season finale against Anaheim, per Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean.

Hague will finish 2025-26 with three goals, 15 points, 47 PIM, 76 hits and 54 blocks in 62 appearances. Nashville didn't make the playoffs, but Hague is signed through 2028-29, so he's set to be back with the Predators next season unless he's traded.