Hoglander logged two assists in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Hoglander set up both of linemate Filip Forsberg's tallies in the contest. After a hot start to the year, Hoglander has cooled off, going 15 games without a goal. He's at three goals, four assists, 21 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-5 rating through 18 appearances on the year. There's still some potential in his game as long as he stays in the top six, though that's more of an on-paper role, as his 14:04 of ice time Tuesday was a season high.