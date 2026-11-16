Hoglander scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Hoglander has two goals and three assists over his last four games. He's also racked up 12 shots on net in that span, showing more assertiveness to call his own number now that the puck is bouncing in his favor more. He's up to five goals, five assists, 33 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-9 rating across 21 outings this season, primarily in a middle-six role. He's on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.