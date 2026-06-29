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Predators' Nils Hoglander: Sent to Music City

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hoglander (undisclosed) was acquired by Nashville on Monday from Vancouver in exchange for a 2029 third-round pick.

Hoglander becomes the latest addition to general manager Chris MacFarland's reshaped Predators roster, and free agency is still a few days away. The 25-year-old Hoglander was limited to just 38 regular-season games in 2025-26+, generating two goals and three assists along the way. If he can get back to being the 2023-24 version of himself, Hoglander could push for the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds this year.

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