Predators' Nils Hoglander: Sent to Music City

Hoglander (undisclosed) was acquired by Nashville on Monday from Vancouver in exchange for a 2029 third-round pick.

Hoglander becomes the latest addition to general manager Chris MacFarland's reshaped Predators roster, and free agency is still a few days away. The 25-year-old Hoglander was limited to just 38 regular-season games in 2025-26+, generating two goals and three assists along the way. If he can get back to being the 2023-24 version of himself, Hoglander could push for the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds this year.