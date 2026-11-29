Hoglander scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

It didn't take long for Hoglander to find the back of the net Saturday, as he put the Predators on the board just over two minutes after opening puck drop. Overall, the 25-year-old winger has had a bounce-back season in his first year with Nashville, compiling six goals, 12 points, a plus-11 rating, 39 shots on net, 23 hits and 12 blocked shots over 26 contests this season. He should continue to see middle-six minutes for the Predators moving forward, which could make him a viable streaming option in deeper leagues at various points of the 2026-27 campaign.