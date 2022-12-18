Niederreiter notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Now with 14 points in 29 games, Niederreiter is on pace for about a 40-point season -- about what you would expect given his 44-point effort last year. Given the Predators' scoring depth is quite thin outside of their first line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene, Niederreiter's production is about as good as it gets right now.