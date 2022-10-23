Niederreiter generated a team-high five shots, but the Predators fell to the Flyers 3-1 Saturday.
Niederreiter, a key free-agent signee, opened the season with three goals in two games. The honeymoon was short. The 30-year-old right winger has one goal, one assist, and a minus-6 rating over his past five appearances.
