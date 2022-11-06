Niederreiter scored a goal on five shots, dished a power-play assist, logged four hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Niederreiter set up Jordan Gross's first NHL tally in the second period. In the third, Niederreiter's goal tied the game at 3-3, which was enough to force overtime. The winger has three points in his last three games, and he's up to six tallies and two assists through 12 contests overall. He's added 26 shots, 38 hits and a minus-5 rating while playing on the second line.