Niederreiter scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Niederreiter opened the scoring at 11:20 of the first period. The goal was his first in four games and his seventh of the season. The winger has added two assists, 33 shots on net, 43 hits, a minus-7 rating and three power-play points through 16 contests. With the Predators' lineup shuffle, Niederreiter was on the third line Tuesday after spending much of the campaign on the second line.