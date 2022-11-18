Niederreiter scored a goal during Thursday's 5-4 victory over the visiting Islanders.

Niederreiter, who has scored in consecutive contests, capped the Predators' three-goal surge during the opening 9:41 Thursday. The 30-year-old right winger positioned himself to deflect in his eighth goal of the season, giving the Predators a 3-1 advantage. The Predators improved to 4-1-1 when leading after 20 minutes. Niederreiter, a five-time 20-goal scorer, scored on his lone shot Thursday, adding four PIM.