Niederreiter agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million contract with Nashville on Thursday.

Niederreiter is coming off back-to-back seasons in which he reached the 20-goal threshold for the Hurricanes and will now link up with his fourth NHL team in his 11-year career. Despite his strong season, the 29-year-old winger will actually take a slight pay cut with his new $4 million AAV. With the Preds, Niederreiter should have the inside track on a top-six role but will have to stave off youngsters like Eeli Tolvanen and Philip Tomasino.