Niederreiter contributed a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win against Chicago.

Niederreiter scored at 9:23 of the first period to put Nashville up 1-0. He's on a three-game point streak, bringing him up to 11 goals and 16 points in 31 contests this season. His overall scoring pace is close to 2021-22, when he finished with 24 goals and 44 points in 75 games.