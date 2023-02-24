Niederreiter scored twice and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Niederreiter had a power-play goal in the first period, and he was credited with another tally in the third after a Shark put it in his own net. Over the last three games, Niederreiter has posted four goals. The veteran winger is up to 18 tallies, 28 points, 130 shots on net, 115 hits and a minus-9 rating through 56 appearances.