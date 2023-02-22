Niederreiter found the back of the net in the Predators' 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver on Tuesday.

Niederreiter scored at 19:50 of the second period to give Nashville a 3-2 edge. It was his 16th goal and 26th point in 55 contests in 2022-23. Niederreiter was held off the scoresheet for three straight games from Feb. 13-18, but he's bounced back by scoring a goal in each of his last two contests.