Niederreiter scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
Niederreiter has 10 goals and 13 points in 25 games in 2022-23. His goals have tended to come in bunches this season, with him scoring four times in four games from Oct. 7-15, and Niederreiter providing three markers in three contests from Nov. 15-19. Now that the 30-year-old has ended his six-game goal scoring drought, it will be interesting to see if he goes on another hot streak.
