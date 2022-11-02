Niederreiter scored a power-play goal on two shots, doled out seven hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Niederreiter kept things somewhat close with his goal late in the third period, but the Predators didn't have a comeback in them. The tally was his fifth in 10 games to go with one assist, 18 shots, 30 hits and a minus-6 rating. The 30-year-old continues to see steady middle-six usage and power-play time, though his lack of helpers is a little concerning.