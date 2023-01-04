Niederreiter notched three assists and one shot, fueling the Predators to a 6-3 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Niederreiter collected two helpers in the first period, and one in the second period, with the first assist being on the power play. This performance gives Niederreiter eight points in his last eight games and could mark the start of a hot streak. The Swiss forward has 12 goals and 21 points on the season.